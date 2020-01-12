Citizenship Act is to grant citizenship, not for taking it away: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on January 12, reiterated that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is meant to grant citizenship and not for taking it away.

PM Modi was addressing an event Ramakrishna Mission’s headquarters at the Belur Math in West Bengal, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary. PM Modi, who became the first prime minister to stay overnight at the Math in Howrah district, visited the temple of Swami Vivekananda to pay respect to the spiritual leader.

The prime minister then visited the main temple building and paid tribute to Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa.

Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary is also observed as the National Youth Day.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “Many youth are aware (about CAA). But, even today, there are many who have fallen for rumours and have misunderstood it. It is our responsibility to correct them. I would like to tell the youth, especially from West Bengal and Northeast, that the Government of India did not bring in the Citizenship Act overnight. The Act is not meant to taking away anyone’s citizenship. It is an Act to only grant Indian citizenship. CAA is only one amendment.”

“We have only extended the Act’s provision for those who faced religious persecution in Pakistan after partition. Should we just send such refugees back? Isn’t it our responsibility to help them? Even otherwise, anyone who believes in the Indian Constitution can seek Indian citizenship based on existing rules,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that despite providing clarity, “there are some people who are spreading misconceptions. I am glad that the youth is also dispelling these misconceptions.”

“As far as Northeast states are concerned, we are proud of them, their culture and traditions. The Centre has taken measures to ensure they will not be negatively impacted by the Act,” the prime minister said.

