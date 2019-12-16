Citizenship Act | For Assam it is about a broken accord and betrayed aspirations

Obja Borah Hazarika

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, that was tabled and passed by Parliament, and approved by the President on December 12, have rocked Assam since December 8. Ever since then massive and spontaneous protests have sprung up in many districts of the state. This has completely disrupted regular life in the state. At least six people have lost their lives in protest-related violence.

Thousands of people, including women and children, have been participating in the protests with ‘Joi Aai Axom’ (Glory to Mother Assam) as their rally cry. The protests underscores the people’s resentment with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Normal life has been disrupted, with public property being vandalised, including bus stands, security vehicles and bank ATMs. This apart, with rubber tyres being burnt at protests sites, Dibrugarh resembles a war-torn area in Iraq or Syria. Shops and other commercial establishments have been closed, though on December 15 curfew was lifted for a while in both Guwahati and Dibrugarh. Protesters and officers have been maimed in the protests, and the army has undertaken flag marches across various towns.

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in at least 10 districts to prevent further conflagration in the region. Tear gas, rubber bullets and lathi-charge have been resorted to in order to control the protesters. Sitting in Dibrugarh all one can hear is protesters shouting slogans, the sound of guns being fired and sirens of ambulances, police vehicles and fire brigades. Today Assam is overcast with the clouds of fear and the smog of uncertainty.

The CAA effectively amends India’s citizenship laws and allows non-Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, to become citizens of India. The earlier cut-off date for granting of citizenship to immigrants for the state of Assam was March 24, 1971, whereas for the rest of India it was 1951. Thus, Assam was accepting immigrants as citizens for an additional 20 years compared to the rest of India.

Continuous immigration and a steady change in demography led to apprehensions among the indigenous communities regarding their marginalisation along cultural and language lines — this was the basic premise of the Assam Agitation that rocked the state from 1979 to 1985. The Assam Accord, signed in 1985, ended the agitation and provided constitutional safeguards where the sixth clause of the accord stated: “Constitutional, legislative and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people.”

It was to be a safeguard for the culture and demography of Assam against the effects of migration between 1951 and 1971. However, without implementing these safeguards, the Centre has now passed the CAA which, the people of Assam fear, will further marginalise them politically as well as culturally as this will regularise tens of thousands of immigrants.

In effect, as far as Assam is concerned, the CAA extends the cut-off date for granting citizenship from 1971 to 2014. This means that Assam will have to accept another lot of immigrants, this in addition to the earlier 20 year period.

Although the sixth clause was not implemented, there was always hope that in future it would be enacted. However, with the CAA, aspirations that the sixth cause will be honoured have been dashed and the accord has been all but broken with an additional 43 years being added to the cut-off date.

While much of the rest of the Northeast has been granted safeguards in the form of Inner Line Permits (ILPs), this is not applicable in the Brahmaputra Valley. Since most of the Northeast is exempted from CAA, the protesters fear that the CAA will impact Assam more as it is more prone to immigrants given that it shares a long, porous border with Bangladesh and has had a history of continuous immigration into the state.

It was hoped that the National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was updated recently, would help identify and deport those illegally staying in Assam since March 24, 1971. However, the CAA effectively renders the NRC undone as the cut-off date has been pushed to December 31, 2014. This means that Assam will have to accommodate illegal immigrants who crossed the border into India for an additional 43 years since 1971! Thus there is also a historical context to the ongoing protests. The CAA will further increase demographic change, as well as augment political and cultural marginalisation of the people of Assam and put pressure on its resources and fragile ecological conditions.

In 1979, the Assam Agitation was carried out by a generation who were never granted the constitutional safeguards which they were ensured and now, 40 years later, the next generation is carrying out the same battle — unfortunately, even the hope of such safeguards have been effectively crushed. Assam was also singled out when the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunal) (IMDT) Act of 1983 was enacted solely for the state, which was alleged to have made it difficult to deport illegal immigrants and was seen to be one of the enabling factors for demographic change in Assam.

It was widely perceived that while the Congress carved out a minority vote-bank for themselves through such legislation, the current political dispensation is carving out a majority vote-bank through the CAA.

This fear in the people of Assam is aggravated when they realise that the CAA will be implemented at the cost of their cultural and political rights. This anguish has fuelled the protests for mati, bheti and jati.