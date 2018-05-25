App
May 25, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Citing village electrification, PM Narendra Modi questions those accusing him of working for rich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at those accusing him of working for the rich, saying they should answer if moneyed people lived in the 18,000 villages where his government has provided power for the first time since Independence.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at those accusing him of working for the rich, saying they should answer if moneyed people lived in the 18,000 villages where his government has provided power for the first time since Independence. In a veiled dig at the Congress, the PM said those who had no time to spare for these 18,000 villages living in darkness even after 60 years of Independence are accusing him of working for the wealthy.

Besides electrification of these villages, the Union government has set a target to provide power connection to four crore families having no electricity.

The PM inaugurated five developmental projects for Jharkhand worth around Rs 27,000 crore.

