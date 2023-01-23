Cities must identify revenue models based on infrastructure created under Smart Cities Mission: Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said all cities need to identify long-term revenue models based on the infrastructure, which is being created under the Smart Cities Mission.

Sawant was addressing the Smart Cities CEOs conference on data and technology, which is currently underway in the state. "In Goa, we have the saying ’Swayampurna Goem’, which is related to the concept of ’atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance)," the chief minister said.

There is a need for all cities to identify long-term revenue models based on the infrastructure that is being created under the Smart Cities Mission, he said. This will ensure self-sustainability of all smart cities once the mission has concluded and will help fund future endeavours of the special purpose vehicles (SPVs), Sawant said.

The Smart Cities Mission has covered a lot of ground, but smart cities need smart people as well. Universities, students, private and government institutions should be encouraged to actively participate in the process of eradicating the shortcomings and upgrading the system, he said.

Talking about Smart City Mission Panaji, Sawant said that the government has allotted Rs 930 crore to the city for this mission. The state government has constituted Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited (IPSCDL) as the SPV for the implementation of the mission, he added.