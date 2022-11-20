 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Circumstantial evidence, forensic exam key in Mehrauli murder investigation, experts say

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 05:22 PM IST

Noting that it is a six-month-old murder, former Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava said the scene of crime has been cleaned up and police are basically depending on the confession of the accused, who seems to be a "clever" person.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala is accused for murdering his girlfriend. (Image credit: @ANI/Twitter)

A week since the arrest of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, police have been scouring for evidence to nail him in court for the murder of Shradha Walkar but it remains a challenge as the crime was detected after nearly six months.

Circumstantial evidence and forensic examination hold the key in such cases, according to experts in New Delhi.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Noting that it is a six-month-old murder, former Delhi Police commissioner S N Shrivastava said the scene of crime has been cleaned up and police are basically depending on the confession of the accused, who seems to be a "clever" person.

"It is going to be a very difficult case and will require the help of all organs of the criminal justice system to nail him down. Police will get what it can, but the court will also have to understand the situation and act accordingly," he told PTI.

The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly skeletal remains, but the weapon used to chop her body is yet to be recovered, even as searches continue in the forest areas of Mehrauli and other parts of Delhi, and Gurugram.