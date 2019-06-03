CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 to be announced today; how to check

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE Odisha) will announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2019 on June 3. The examination was held in March 2019.

Almost 800,000 students appeared for the examination across the arts, commerce and science streams.

Here is how you can check the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2019:

--Go to the official website of Odisha CHSE or examresults portal

--Enter the appropriate category, Odisha Class 12

--Enter roll number and click on submit

--Save the results for future reference