you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2019 08:52 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chronology of events in INX Media corruption, money laundering case

The following is the chronology of events in the INX Media corruption and money laundering cases in which senior Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram was sent to CBI custody till August 26:

PTI

- May 15, 2017: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registers FIR in the INX Media case alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007. Thereafter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodges a money laundering case in this regard.

- Feb 16, 2018: The CBI arrests son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, from Chennai airport. - Mar 23, 2018: Karti gets bail from the Delhi High Court.

- May 30, 2018: P Chidambaram moves the Delhi HC seeking anticipatory bail in the corruption case lodged by the CBI.

- Jul 23, 2018: He moves the HC for anticipatory bail in the money laundering case lodged by the ED.

- Jul 25, 2018: The court grants him interim protection from arrest in both the cases. - Jan 25, 2019: The court reserves its judgement on his anticipatory bail in both the cases.

- Jul 11, 2019: Sheena Bora murder accused and INX Media owner, Indrani Mukerjea, turns approver in the case.

- Aug 20, 2019: HC dismisses the anticipatory bail pleas of P Chidambaram. It also declines his request to stay the order for three days to enable him to move an appeal in the Supreme Court.

- Aug 21, 2019: P Chidambaram files appeal against HC judgement in the SC. His lawyers try to get the matter listed for hearing on the same day.

However, SC refuses urgent listing and the matter is listed for hearing on August 23. The CBI arrests the Congress leader at night. - Aug 22, 2019: P Chidambaram produced before a Delhi court which sends him to four-day CBI custody.

First Published on Aug 23, 2019 08:45 am

