    Christopher Doyle comes out with 3rd book of Mahabharata Quest series

    Published by Westland Books, "The Khandavprastha Conspiracy" will release on November 28.

    PTI
    November 13, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST
    Christopher C Doyle has come out with the third book of The Mahabharata Quest series in which he combines science with history and a secret from the epic.

    "The Alexander Secret" (2014) and "The Secret of the Druids" (2016) are the first two books in The Mahabharata Quest series.

    Talking about his latest work, Doyle said, "I have always been fascinated by the possibility of using real science, not science fiction, to interpret the Mahabharata, and I have been overwhelmed by the appreciation I have received for my efforts to do this through fiction." He says this book is a "modern day thriller with a confluence of cutting edge scientific research, history, and an episode from the Mahabharata and I hope it thrills my readers." The story begins in 3340 BCE when a deadly scourge ravages a village in China, forcing a handful of survivors to abandon their homes.

    Then in the 1800 CE, a wounded monkey, rescued from the Amazon forest, miraculously grows back the missing part of a leg and then rips itself apart.

    Fast forward to the present day when a devastating and terrifying disease is spreading fast across the globe, leaving scientists helpless and baffled. The human immune system can neither detect this pathogen nor can any test thus far known to science.

    Vijay and the Global Task Force, headed by Director Patterson, find themselves confronting an unimaginable terror from antiquity. They follow a trail of clues that leads them to a mystery buried deep in the Mahabharata and a chilling conspiracy with catastrophic consequences.

    As the fate of the world hangs in the balance, they must race against time to solve a mystifying riddle and unravel the deadly enigma that threatens to annihilate the human race.
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 02:27 pm