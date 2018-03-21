App
Mar 21, 2018 10:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Christian man seeks exemption from Aadhaar on religious grounds

The petitioner has sought exemption from Aadhaar based as he claims it impinges on his religious beliefs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Citing religious reasons and tenets of the Bible, a Christian man has sought an exemption from the Supreme Court from the Aadhaar programme, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Petitioner John Abraham has claimed that 12-digit biometric identification number impinges on his religious beliefs.

Abraham has put forward his petition before a five-judge Constitution bench, which is hearing the Constitutional validity of the Aadhaar Act. However, the petitioner said that he was not speaking on behalf of all Christians.

“It is clear that it is impossible for a person to go about their everyday lives without having an Aadhaar (number). Further, it is a biometric ID, with fingerprint and iris scan data…This is similar to the warning issued in the Book of Revelation,” Abraham said, according to the newspaper.

“Various interpretations of the book note that the ‘beast’ is symbolic of modern day political power. The Book, at Chapter 14, warns that anyone who receives such a number will face dire consequences,” he added.

While appearing for Abraham, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde told the Constitutional bench that his client and his family are “devoted Christians” and have sought exemption from Aadhaar enrolment only “on the ground of their being ‘conscientious objectors’ to the same.”

The bench asked if “a person (could) refuse to opt for the Income Tax saying that his conscience does not allow it?” the report suggests.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) also pointed out that according to Article 25 of the Constitution, freedom of conscience “stands independent of individual conscience.”

The bench is set to reply in the Aadhaar Act’s constitutional validity case, on Wednesday.

