you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chopper scam: Delhi court extends by a day interim protection to Kamal Nath's nephew



PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image


A Delhi court Monday extended by a day the interim protection from arrest granted to Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in the VVIP chopper scam related money laundering case.

Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Powerprojects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till today.

During the argument, he told special Judge Arvind Kumar that he was cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest.

Puri recently appeared before Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case pertaining to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore chopper deal with AgustaWestland.
First Published on Jul 29, 2019 04:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.