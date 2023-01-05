 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chopper scam: Delhi court dismisses Christian Michel James's plea for extradition docs

PTI
Jan 05, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed an application filed by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, seeking documents related to his extradition from the Dubai in 2018.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar denied the relief, saying the documents were not relied upon by the prosecution.

James, a United Kingdom national, had sought all the documents and correspondence with the competent authority in Dubai in relation to his extradition.

He had claimed he was entitled to all the documents collected by the CBI during investigation, insisting they were relevant for his defence.

While dismissing his application, the court took note of the CBI's submission that the extradition treaty between the UAE and India and the guidelines of the MHA provide for sending a request through the Ministry of External Affairs and do not envisage the participation of an accused in such proceedings in the country to which the request has been made.

The agency had submitted that it is the laws of the requested state which are invoked when a request is made to a country which in the present case is the UAE.