App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chopper case: Delhi court pulls up Tihar Jail authorities for not giving reasons of shifting Christian Michel

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said Michel has been lodged in jail for last 70 days and what happened suddenly due to which he has now been shifted to the high security ward.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A Delhi court Thursday lashed out at the Tihar Jail authorities for failing to justify shifting of Christian Michel, arrested in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, to a high security cell in isolation, saying it will start an inquiry if it does not get a proper response.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar said Michel has been lodged in jail for last 70 days and what happened suddenly due to which he has now been shifted to the high security ward.

Deputy Superintendent of Tihar Jail told the court that Michel was shifted to cell number 2 (high security ward) keeping in mind his safety as it was a high profile case. However, he failed to justify the sudden shifting before the court.

"Why was there no threat to his security till now. He was kept with other prisoners for 70 days. This was always a high profile case. If that was the case he should have been kept in a high security ward since the beginning. Tell me why all of a sudden he was shifted to a ward where hardened criminals were kept," the judge asked.

related news

The court directed the Director General (DG) of Tihar to file a comprehensive reply on the reasons of Michel's sudden shifting to the high security cell and why he was kept with hard-core criminals.

The Deputy Superintendent also told the court that hard-core criminals like Chhota Rajan and Shahbuddin have been kept in the same ward.

"Please convey the message to the DG (Prison) to direct the concerned authorities who is well conversant with the facts to appear before court on March 5 and apprise the court about the specific reasons. Else, I will start an inquiry on it," the judge said.

The jail authority denied Michel's allegations that he was denied common facilities in the new cell like permission to meet visitors, make phone calls, newspapers and said that though he has been kept in isolation all facilities were provided to him.

Advocate Aljo K Joseph, appearing for Michel, said no security threat was put forward for 70 days since he was in custody.

He claimed Michel was permitted to make phone calls only after his counsel met him, nine days since he was shifted to the new cell.

The court sought the response of the Tihar authorities on this and asked it to submit phone call records if they were contesting the allegations.

The court had on Wednesday sought a detailed report from jail authorities on Michel's plea claiming that he has been kept in solitary confinement in the prison and had asked the superintendent or a competent authority to appear before it to respond to the allegation that he was not allowed to interact with co-prisoners.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to treat Michel at par with other inmates and provide basic facilities during his judicial custody.

It claimed that on February 18, the jail authorities conducted a search of Michel's cell to look for a laptop computer allegedly being used by him. It said no computer was found in the cell.

However, the authorities shifted him to a high-security cell immediately after, it said.

It said when Michel asked for reasons for his "solitary confinement", the jail authorities told him it was the "decision from the top" and there was "serious threat" to his life.

The plea sought direction to the authorities to return his personal belongings, including a diary containing contact details of officers of the British High Commission and documents of the case, which were taken away after the search.

Michel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on December 22 after his extradition from Dubai.

On January 5, he was sent to judicial custody in connection with a money-laundering case being probed by ED.

Later, he was arrested by CBI and is lodged in judicial custody in a CBI case related to the chopper deal scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the scam by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #AgustaWestland chopper deal #Christian Michel #Current Affairs #India #Tihar Jail

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.