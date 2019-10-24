Chopda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chopda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chopda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Chopda constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Chopda is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Chopda Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 67.34% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.73% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sonawane Chandrakant Baliram won this seat by a margin of 11935 votes, which was 6.36% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 187730 votes.Jagdishchandra Ramesh Walvi (Jagdishbhau) won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 14838 votes. NCP polled 161382 votes, 43.15% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
