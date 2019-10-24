Chopda Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chopda Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chopda is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 67.34% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 63.73% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sonawane Chandrakant Baliram won this seat by a margin of 11935 votes, which was 6.36% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 187730 votes.