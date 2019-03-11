App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 05:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Choice in Lok Sabha polls to be either 'Modi or chaos', says Arun Jaitley

In his blog, he wrote that the leadership issue in the opposition camp is an absolute puzzle. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is an inadequate leader, Jaitley said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Monday the 'Mahagathbandhan' is a self-destructive ‘coalition of rivals' and choice before voters in the general elections would be either "Modi or chaos". Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government will be seeking second term as 900 million people are expected to vote in the Lok Sabha elections beginning April 11. Counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Several non-BJP parties like the Congress, the SP, the BSP, and the TMC have joined hands to form a grand coalition 'Mahagathbandhan' to take on Narendra Modi-led NDA in the forthcoming elections beginning April 11.

"What was promised to be ‘Mahagathbandhan' is turning out to be a ‘gathbandhan' of several conflicting gathbandhans. It is a self-destructive ‘coalition of rivals'," Jaitley said while highlighting the conflicts among the parties in the coailition against BJP-led NDA.

In his blog, he wrote that the leadership issue in the opposition camp is an absolute puzzle. Congress President Rahul Gandhi is an inadequate leader, Jaitley said.

related news

"He is tried, tested and failed. His lack of understanding of issues is frightening. He aspires to be the leader of this chaotic pack".

The senior BJP leader further said the Opposition alliance is unclear and is absolutely fragile.

"None of the political parties is capable of any significant number of seats. The alliance will not have a stable nucleus. It has a set of highly ambitious, self-centred and maverick leaders.

"Barring the Congress and the Left, most of them have done political business with the BJP in the past. Their ideologies and commitment to their constituents are widely different," he added.

On the other, Jaitley said that within the NDA there are no leadership issues.

"There is absolute clarity. Shri Narendra Modi leads the NDA and will be the Prime Minister in the event of the NDA victory. His leadership is nationally accepted, his ratings are very high. His track record speaks for itself," said Jaitley.

The Finance Minister further said the contest in the forthconming Lok Sabha election is between a trusted leader Modi and secure, and opposition parties coalition with no projected leader.

"There are multiple leaders (in the opposition), each trying to outwit the other. They can only promise a temporary Government if we go by the past precedents. One can be certain of chaos.

"The choice is clear – it is either Modi or chaos," he added.

The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country.

In 2014, Modi-led BJP had won 282 seats out of 543 constituencies in Lok Sabha, handing out a crushing defeat to the 10-year-rule of the United Progressive Alliance led by the Congress.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #Arun Jaitley #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Election Dates Are Finally Out. Cyrus Talks To Alleged Spokesperson Fo ...

Six Gujarati-origin Canadians among 149 Passengers Killed in Ethiopian ...

If Militants Find me, They Will Pump Bullets in My Body: Leaders of Ja ...

AAP Not in Talks With Congress For Alliance in Delhi, Will Contest All ...

Will Reveal My Plans on March 18, Says Actress Sumalatha Ambareesh on ...

A Son Tweeted About his Sad Dad's Empty Donut Shop. The Internet Knew ...

NIA Court Defers Verdict in Samjhauta Express Blast Case After Pak Wom ...

DGCA to Issue Safety Instructions After Ethiopia Crash, China and Indo ...

Voting Trends for Simultaneous Elections in Andhra Show Party that Won ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Not too worried about US-India trade relations, says BofA's Brian Moyn ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

Closing Bell: Markets end at 6-month high, Sensex above 37,000; midcap ...

Talks of more stimulus and liquidity amid fears of global slowdown lif ...

BJP now has better prospects considering the events of last month, say ...

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

Demonetisation: Who will connect the missing dots in Narendra Modi gov ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

Lok Sabha election dates are out, but pollsters would do well to rein ...

Captain Marvel is no Wonder Woman; Brie Larson's superhero draws stren ...

Threat to prosecute The Hindu under Official Secrets Act is silly, unl ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Nirbhaya Revisited: Netflix's Delhi Crime is a critical reality of wom ...

Exclusive: Anu Malik thrilled about Shankar Mahadevan's Padma Shri

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Ahead of the Kalank teaser, stills featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt ...

Padma Awards 2019: Indian sportspersons who are recipients of the hono ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Netflix's Delhi Crime: Nirbhaya, India's Daughter and how the perpetra ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.