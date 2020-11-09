Chiranjeevi tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine

South superstar Chiranjeevi on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. The development came days after Chiranjeevi met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao along with industry colleague Nagarjuna.

The 65-year-old actor-politician, who is currently asymptomatic, took a test as he was about to resume shooting of his upcoming Telugu action drama "Acharya".

In a note on Twitter, Chiranjeevi requested the people who came in contact with him to also get themselves tested.

"Took a test for COVID before resuming 'Acharya' shoot as a protocol and unfortunately tested positive. I am currently asymptomatic and quarantining myself at home.

"Request all those who met me in the last five few days to also undergo COVID tests. Will update you on my recovery soon," he wrote.

"Acharya", produced by his son, actor Ram Charan, is directed by Koratala Siva and also stars Kajal Aggarwal.

The film's shoot came to a halt earlier in March when the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

As of Monday, Telangana reported 857 new COVID19 cases, with the infection tally climbing to 2,51,188. A total of 19,239 patients are under treatment for the disease in the state.