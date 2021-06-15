MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Chirag Paswan removed as LJP president, a day after uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras named new party leader

Just yesterday, the younger brother of late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Pashupati Kumar Paras was notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha.

Moneycontrol News
June 15, 2021 / 05:18 PM IST
File image

File image


Chirag Paswan has been removed as the national president for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on June 15. Former MP and LJP leader Surajbhan Singh has been appointed as the National Working President of the party.

He has been asked to conduct an election for the new president within five days by calling the party's national executive, reported Live Mint.

Just yesterday, the younger brother of late Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Pashupati Kumar Paras was notified as the new parliamentary leader of the party in Lok Sabha. Notably, Paras, notably, is the uncle of young leader Chirag Paswan.

This development came shortly after four other LJP MPs backed him as their new leader in the Parliament's Lower House, unseating the incumbent Chirag Paswan.

As the news of Chirag Paswan being removed from the party's top post was reported, his supporters smeared black ink on the posters of the five rebel LJP MLAs outside the party's office in Patna, news agency ANI reported.

Close

Related stories

On June 14, five of the six LJP MPs, including Paras, wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla earlier in the day, seeking the replacement of Paras with Paswan as LJP's Lok Sabha leader.

In his first reaction after his uncle Paras ousted him as the leader of the party in Lok Sabha, Paswan on June 15 referred the organisation to a mother who should not be "betrayed".

In a tweet, he said he made efforts to keep the party founded by his father Ram Vilas Paswan and his family together but failed.

People are paramount in a democracy, Paswan said as he thanked those who have kept faith in the party.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chirag Paswan #LPJ #Surajbhan Singh
first published: Jun 15, 2021 05:03 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

The Private Market Show | Be mentally prepared for losses before investing in private markets: Raghunandan G. Raghu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.