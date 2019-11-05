Chirag Paswan elected Lok Janshakti Party president

Chirag Paswan was on November 5 elected President of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) by its national executive, outgoing chief and his father Ram Vilas Paswan said.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said that the decision was taken in the meeting of the national executive in Delhi.

The LJP, which primarily draws its support from a section of Dalits in Bihar, was founded by Ram Vilas Paswan, now 73, in 2000 and the wily leader has steered it through changing political scenarios by joining hands with parties with contrasting ideologies and support groups.

However, the loyalty of his vote bank to him meant that the LJP has been a sought-after partner for all major parties.

Chirag Paswan is the second term Lok Sabha member and has been the key decision maker in the party for a while.