Chiplun Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chiplun Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chiplun is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Ratnagiri district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 67.12% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.35% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Sadanand Narayan won this seat by a margin of 6068 votes, which was 3.62% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 167597 votes.Chavan Sadanand Narayan won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 18484 votes. SS polled 151700 votes, 50.11% of the total votes polled.
