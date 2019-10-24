Chiplun Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chiplun Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chiplun is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Ratnagiri district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Chiplun Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 67.12% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 67.35% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Chavan Sadanand Narayan won this seat by a margin of 6068 votes, which was 3.62% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 167597 votes.