Chip-enabled e-passports soon: Minister Jaishankar announces big upgrades to Passport Seva 2.0

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on June 24 announced some major and ambitious plans for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-Version 2.0), including upgraded e-passports with embedded chips.

On the occasion of Passport Seva Divas, Jaishankar called on passport-issuing authorities in India and abroad to join him in renewing the pledge to provide passport and related services to people in a "timely, reliable, accessible, transparent and efficient manner."

Promising that India will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0, the union minister elaborated, "In line with the Prime Minister's vision of enhancing the 'Ease of Living' for citizens, these initiatives will usher in a new paradigm of 'EASE": E: Enhanced passport services to citizens, using a digital eco-system A: Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery S: Smoother overseas travel using chip-enabled e-passports E: Enhanced data security."

Jaishankar also said that Passport Seva Divas is an occasion to take stock of what has been achieved and to "reaffirm India's resolve to strive to attain the highest standards in the delivery of passport services." In a statement, he said that MEA after the COVID-19 pandemic rose to address the surge in demand for passport-related services by increasing the number of daily appointments and organising special drives over the weekends. He noted that the ministry processed a record 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services in 2022, marking a rise of 63 percent from 2021.

Moreover, Jaishankar also mentioned that Passport Seva Programme (PSP) has contributed "significantly" towards the Indian government's goal of a 'Digital India.'

"PSP has significantly contributed towards the Government's goal of a Digital India', with milestones such as mPassport Seva Mobile App, mPassport Police App, integration of PSP with DigiLocker, and the 'apply from anywhere' scheme," Jaishankar said in his message. He added, "While in 2014, there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the country, this number has increased 7-fold and stands at 523 today. In the context of POPSKS, I would like to acknowledge the role of the Department of Posts and state police authorities as esteemed partners."

What are e-passports?

Jaishankar's announcements echo the Indian government's push to move away from printed booklets and start issuing e-passports with embedded chips and futuristic technology in order to add a layer of security.

In her 2022 Union Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman haed announced that the government will roll out e-passports in the financial year 2022-23.

The new passport jacket will contain an electronic chip with security-related data encoded on it for advanced security and convenience for citizens.

These e-passports will store the biographical information visible on page 2 of the passport as well as a digital security feature. This digital security feature is a 'digital signature' unique to each country and can be verified using their respective certificates.

India had issued 20,000 official and diplomatic e-passports on a trial basis with an electronic microprocessor chip embedded in them. The MEA is working with the Indian Security Press in Nashik, and National Informatics Centre on the chip-enabled e-passports with advanced security features.