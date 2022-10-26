'Chintan Shivir' on cybercrime, women's safety, drug trafficking from Oct 28; Amit Shah to chair meet

Development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, increase in usage of IT in criminal justice system, women’s safety, coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the two-day ’Chintan Shivir’ of home ministers of states at Surajkund in Haryana on October 27 and 28.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will preside over the ’Chintan Shivir’, whose objective is to prepare an action plan for the implementation of ’Vision 2047’ and ’Panch Pran’ announced in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, an official statement said.

Modi will address the ’Chintan Shivir’ through video conferencing on October 28. Development of an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernisation of police forces, increase in usage of information technology in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security and other internal security issues will be discussed at the event, the statement said.

The role of ’Nari Shakti’ is important to achieve the goal of ’Developed India by 2047’ and special emphasis will be given to the safety of women and creating a safe environment for them. The aim of the conference is also to facilitate national policy making and better planning and coordination in these mentioned areas.

Various topics will be discussed in the six sessions in the ’Chintan Shivir’. On the first day, issues such as home guards, civil defence, fire protection and enemy property will be discussed. The next day matters such as cyber security, drug trafficking, women’s safety and border management will be discussed, the statement said.

’Chintan’ is planned on issues of drug trafficking including the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, Committee of Narco Coordination Center (NCORD, NIDAAN or the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-offenders and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

NIDAAN or the National Integrated Database on Arrested Narco-offenders and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. Protection of borders and development of border areas will be discussed under the themes of land border management and coastal security.

Enhancing conviction rate by technology-based investigation using Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) and Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) and IT modules – NAFIS, ITSSO, and NDSO and Cri-MAC – will also be deliberated upon.

Initiatives like Safe City Project, 112-Single Emergency Response System, anti-human trafficking units in districts, women’s help desks in police stations and biometric identity cards for fishermen will also be discussed. The purpose of the sessions is to encourage and ensure the participation of state governments on these issues.

Home Ministers of all states and Lieutenant Governors and administrators of Union Territories have been invited to the ’Chintan Shivir’. State home secretaries, director generals of police and director generals of central armed police forces and central police organisations will also participate in the programme.