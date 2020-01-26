App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 26, 2020 12:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinook, Apache helicopters make debut on Republic Day flypast

Chinook and Apache, both recently inducted in the IAF, took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Heavylift helicopter Chinook and attack helicopter Apache, both recently inducted in the Indian Air Force (IAF), took part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26.

The Chinooks can airlift diverse loads in remote locations. It is a heavy lift, twin rotor helicopter which has enhanced IAF's lift capability across a range of military and HADR missions.

The Apache, on the other hand, is a versatile helicopter capable of firing air to air and air to ground missiles, rockets and front gun aided through fire control radar which can unleash havoc on the adversary.

It has provided the Indian armed forces a significant edge against the enemy on the battlefield.

First Published on Jan 26, 2020 11:58 am

tags #Current Affairs #IAF #India #Indian Air Force #Republic Day

