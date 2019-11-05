App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinmayanand extortion case: Two BJP leaders from UP among six to be charge sheeted by SIT on November 6

With this, the number of those accused of trying to extort money from Chinmayanad has gone up to six.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Chinmayanand
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing sexual harassment allegations against former union minister Swami Chinmayanand will file a charge sheet in court in the related extortion case on November 6 against six accused, including two BJP leaders, a senior police official said.

"The probe into the case has been completed and charge sheet will be filed in the court tomorrow. The pen drive which was snatched from the victim law student in Dausa (Rajasthan), has been recovered from BJP leaders DPS Rathore and Ajit  Singh," IG-rank officer Naveen Arora, heading the SIT, told reporters here.

Rathore is the younger brother of Uttar Pradesh BJP vice-president JPS Rathore.

"These leaders had snatched the pen drive from the law student in Dausa, Rajasthan, and had viewed the contents on their laptop. They had later deleted the pictures and demanded Rs.1.25 crore from Chinmayanand to help ensure disposal of the matter. Both have been found guilty on this count," Arora said on the probe.

related news

With this, the number of those accused of trying to extort money from Chinmayanad has gone up to six.

The other four accused are the law student, who had charged Chinmayanand with sexual harassment, Sanjay, Vikram and Sachin. All of them are in jail.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Chinmayanand #India

