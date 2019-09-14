App
Last Updated : Sep 14, 2019 03:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinmayanand case: Student questioned by SIT

The woman, who was asked by the SIT to submit whatever evidence she had, on September 14 said she has given a pen drive containing 43 videos to support her allegations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The special investigation team questioned the postgraduate student who has accused BJP leader Chinmayanand of rape and collected evidence from the bedroom of the former Union minister's home here, sources said on September 14.

She alleged that important evidence have been removed from Chinmayanand's bedroom and it now wears a new look.

The SIT has called the mother of the woman and some others for questioning on Saturday, the sources said.

The SIT, formed on the orders of the Supreme Court, had brought the woman to Chinmayanand's home on Friday morning where they continued the probe for around five hours, the sources said.

Chinmayanand, whose organisation runs several colleges, was questioned for about seven hours at the police lines here on Thursday night and his bedroom at Divya Dham residence was sealed, they said. A team of forensic experts was also present at the residence.

First Published on Sep 14, 2019 03:36 pm

tags #India #Politics

