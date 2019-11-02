App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinmayanand case: SIT finds purse of law student from drain

The investigators were now looking for the spy camera-fitted spectacles of the law student which she had used to record evidence of sexual exploitation by the 72-year-old former parliamentarian, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image: Chinmayanand
File image: Chinmayanand

A special investigation team probing the sexual assault case against former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand has recovered a purse of the complainant from a drain, sources said on Saturday. The investigators were now looking for the spy camera-fitted spectacles of the law student which she had used to record evidence of sexual exploitation by the 72-year-old former parliamentarian, they said.

The purse was found in the drain near Mumukshu Ashram of Chinmayanand.

The SIT had deployed labourers to search for the articles in the drain, after detailed interrogation of the student's mother and father on Friday, they said.

Close

Chinmayanand has been booked under section 376C of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which is usually applied in cases where a person abuses his position to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".

related news

He also faces charges under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

The Allahabad High Court had on October 30 fixed November 8 to hear the bail plea of Chinmayanand who has been arrested in the case.

Justice Rahul Chaturvedi had asked the prosecution to file its reply to the bail plea by November 4 and the defence counsel to file his counter reply by November 7.

The bail plea of the law student, arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister, will be heard on November 6.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 2, 2019 05:29 pm

tags #Swami Chinmayanand

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.