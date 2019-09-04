App
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinmayanand case: SC orders transfer of Shahjahanpur student, brother to other law college

The bench requested the Bar Council of India (BCI) to increase the seats of the colleges in which the woman and her brother will be shifted for LLM and LLB courses respectively.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 4 ordered transfer of the Shahjahanpur LLM student, who has levelled harassment allegations against former union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, and her brother to other law colleges affiliated to Bareilly university saying, "for us their future is important".

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna was told by the Uttar Pradesh government that in compliance with apex court's earlier order they have made all arrangements for transfer of the woman and her brother to other colleges with hostel facility.

The top court disposed of the suo motu petition, of which it had taken cognisance last week, and said that the woman and her parents are at liberty to go home in Shahjahanpur accompanied by Delhi police.

The court further said that if any further direction including that of security is required then it can be mentioned before the Allahabad High Court.

The court, which had earlier interacted in-chamber with the woman, had said that she had told the judges that she don't want to continue her study in the college run by Chinmayanand's ashram at Shahjahanpur.

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Chinmayanand case #India

