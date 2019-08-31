App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2019 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chinmayanand case: Delhi cops in UP after SC directions to bring law student's parents to national capital

The Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter on August 29 after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi about it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Following Supreme Court directions, a Delhi Police team arrived here on August 31 to take the parents of a law student who was allegedly sexually harassed by a BJP leader to meet her in the national capital.

The woman, a student of a college here run by BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand's ashram, had been missing for six days after uploading a video on social media, alleging that "a senior leader of the sant community" was harassing her.

She did not name Chinmayanand, a former Union minister. But in a police complaint, her father accused Chinmayanand of sexually harassing his daughter and alleged that he was the reason behind her disappearance.

Close

The Supreme Court took cognisance of the matter on August 29 after a group of lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi about it.

related news

"The Delhi Police team which arrived here gave us a copy of the Supreme Court order before taking us with them to Delhi to meet our daughter," the father of the law student told PTI on phone.

Besides the parents, two younger siblings of the woman are on their way to Delhi, he said.

A team of two sub-inspectors, including a lady officer, and four other policemen will be accompanying the post-graduate student's family to Delhi.

The woman, who was traced to Rajasthan on August 30 and produced within hours before the Supreme Court, had told the judges in an in-camera interaction that she did not want to go back to her hometown till she meets her parents.

She told the court that she will decide on her future course after meeting her parents.

The woman told the judges that she had left Shahjahanpur with her three college mates "in order to protect herself".

The court said the woman will be Delhi for four days and the apex court registry will ensure her safe stay.

It asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure that the student's parents travel safely from Shahjahanpur to Delhi.

The court will hear the matter again on Monday.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 31, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Chinmayanand case #India #Politics

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.