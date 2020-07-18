Chinese troops still hold key tactical location in India: Report

Chinese troops reportedly still occupy key tactical locations in the Depsang Plains, Hot Springs and Pangong Tso regions in Ladakh, verification by Indian agencies has shown.

While the strength of Chinese presence has reduced, their position on ground – for example at Patrol Point-15 (PP-15) near Hot Springs, does not match promises of retreat made by the China, says a report by The Economic Times.

Verification has shown Chinese tents and structures at least 2 km inside the Line of Actual Control (LAC), they added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Besides Hot Springs, Chinese troops also continue to maintain presence in Depsang Plains – at an area called the ‘Bottleneck’ on the Indian side of LAC, blocking and patrolling a 700 sq. km area; and Pangong Tso – where they have strong presence in Finger 4-5, not allowing Indian troops to move beyond Finger 2-3.

While officials have confirmed significant reduction in number of Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley and Gogra heights; the fresh assessment they say show that Chinese soldiers refused to back off from heights adjoining Finger 4, as per the report.

This comes as the fourth round of talks between both sides’ corps commanders recently concluded. As per the disengagement plan agreed upon during the talks, it was decided that some troops at Hot Springs would be brought down to 50 on both sides, while a major number be moved back.

They also agreed to embargo foot patrolling for the next month and increase use of hi-tech monitoring equipment, as per the report.

“The engagement was consistent with the consensus reached between the special representatives of India and China on July 5, to discuss complete disengagement. The senior commanders reviewed the progress on implementation of the first phase of disengagement and discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement,” Indian Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said after the fourth round of joint talks.