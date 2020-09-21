China's Global Times downplays link with journalist Rajeev Sharma arrested under Official Secrets Act

Chinese state-backed Global Times newspaper has downplayed its links with Indian freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma who was arrested by Delhi Police under Official Secrets Act (OSA) for allegedly passing sensitive information to China’s intelligence agencies.

It was earlier reported that Sharma had written a column for Global Times, considered the mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), between 2010 and 2014.

Global Times’ Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin said in the authored piece on September 20 that information release and “Indian media's coverage” of the case highlighting that Sharma had written for the newspaper was “enough to create a negative association” against the news organisation.

“I do not know whether the Indian side is making up an unjust case because of the tensions between China and India,” Hu Xijin claimed. “It has been common for Indians to either work for the Global Times in Beijing as copy editors or write for us from India as freelance writers.”

Hu Xijin also said that it was “very inappropriate” for the Indian side to publicly link Global Times to the case.

Besides Sharma, a Chinese woman and her Nepali associate were arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Chinese intelligence had allegedly tasked the journalist for conveying sensitive information in lieu of money.

Police said a large number of mobile phones, laptops and other incriminating/sensitive material had been recovered. Sharma had an accreditation card of Press Information Bureau (PIB) and had easy access to ministries, police said.

Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said Sharma was allegedly contacted by Chinese intelligence officer Michael in 2016 and the scribe shared sensitive information with him till 2018.

He came in contact with Michael through a social media platform and later, also visited China where lucrative offers were made, the police officer said, adding Sharma allegedly started giving sensitive defence information to Chinese intelligence.

Michael had also borne all expenses on Sharma's visit to China, police claimed.