Chinese soldier, apprehended by Indian Army for transgressing LAC in Ladakh, handed back

Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army last week after he transgressed across the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, was handed back on January 11, media reports.

It was reported earlier that the PLA soldier was taken into custody by Indian personnel in the area south of the Pangong Tso on January 8. The Indian Army had informed the Chinese side about the same. The soldier was reportedly being dealt with as per laid down procedures.

Soldiers from both sides have lost their way in the past along the LAC. In October, India had detained another Chinese soldier in Ladakh’s Demchok area. He was freed after he was found to have strayed across the demarcation line.

Both sides have deployed thousands of troops along the LAC since May when border tensions started simmering between the two neighbours – especially along three friction points in the eastern Ladakh region.

The LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries in the region. In June 2020, Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley as the stand-off escalated into a violent face-off. While there were fatalities on the Chinese side too, the number was not revealed by Beijing.

Both sides are known to have stationed heavy artillery and deployed fighter aircraft in close proximity to the LAC as a precautionary measure even as they work towards disengagement.