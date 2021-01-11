MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
EXCLUSIVE :Join ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ on Jan 11 @ 12pm and 3pm as thought-leaders discuss how to build a new sustainability roadmap
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Chinese soldier, apprehended by Indian Army for transgressing LAC in Ladakh, handed back

The People's Liberation Army soldier was earlier taken into custody by the Indian Army and the Chinese side was informed accordingly. The matter was dealt with as per laid down procedures.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST
Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Representative image (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)


A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier, who was apprehended by the Indian Army last week after he transgressed across the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, was handed back on January 11, media reports.

It was reported earlier that the PLA soldier was taken into custody by Indian personnel in the area south of the Pangong Tso on January 8. The Indian Army had informed the Chinese side about the same. The soldier was reportedly being dealt with as per laid down procedures.

Soldiers from both sides have lost their way in the past along the LAC. In October, India had detained another Chinese soldier in Ladakh’s Demchok area. He was freed after he was found to have strayed across the demarcation line.

Both sides have deployed thousands of troops along the LAC since May when border tensions started simmering between the two neighbours – especially along three friction points in the eastern Ladakh region.

The LAC is the de-facto border between the two countries in the region. In June 2020, Indian soldiers were killed in the Galwan Valley as the stand-off escalated into a violent face-off. While there were fatalities on the Chinese side too, the number was not revealed by Beijing.

Close

Related stories

Both sides are known to have stationed heavy artillery and deployed fighter aircraft in close proximity to the LAC as a precautionary measure even as they work towards disengagement.

On January 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that India and China have maintained communication at the ground level to avoid any "misunderstandings and misjudgments".

Asked about the status of talks with China over the border row, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said the latest round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) was held on December 18 and the two sides have agreed to hold the next round of senior commanders meeting.

Also read: What Xi’s military recast means for China’s face-off with India

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #China #Current Affairs #DE #India #India China border news
first published: Jan 11, 2021 12:23 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

Corporate Buzz | Bharat Biotech vs Serum Institute war not over; Mahindra lags in the auto race; Will India's vaccine drive be efficient?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.