MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Chinese flag unfurled in Galwan valley fluttering outside the demilitarised zone: Report

Just as the new year began, an official Chinese media handle shared a video showing a Chinese flag being unfurled in the valley on January 1

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 01:48 PM IST
“China's national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022,” the video was captioned. (Image: Screenshot/@shen_shiwei)

“China's national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022,” the video was captioned. (Image: Screenshot/@shen_shiwei)


The unfurling of a Chinese flag in Galwan where troops clashed in 2020 did not take place in the valley’s demilitarised zone carved up as a buffer in eastern Ladakh by retreating Indian forces in the wake of the skirmishes, army sources told NDTV.

Just as the new year began, an official Chinese media handle shared a video showing a Chinese flag being unfurled in the valley on January 1. “China's national flag rises over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022,” the video was captioned. It further said that the flag was special since it “once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing”.

According to the report, the flag was unfurled in undisputed Chinese-held areas, and not near the bend of the river where Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed in June 2020.

A day after the video surfaced, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked prime minister Narendra Modi to "break the silence" over Chinese "incursions" in the Galwan region of eastern Ladakh. "Our tricolour looks good at Galwan. There should be a response to China. Modi ji, break the silence," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on January 2.

Close

Related stories

Also read | The Eastern Window: China’s economic slowdown is a deliberate move to meet political goals

In a year-end review on January 31, 2021, the defence ministry said India held several rounds of military talks with the Chinese side to deescalate the situation in eastern Ladakh without compromising on its stand of 'complete disengagement and immediate restoration of status quo ante'.

"To this effect, 13 rounds of senior military commanders' meetings have already been concluded," it said in the year-end review released for the media.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #China #Current Affairs #India #world
first published: Jan 3, 2022 01:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.