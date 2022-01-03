Chinese flag unfurled in Galwan valley fluttering outside the demilitarised zone: Report

“China's national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022,” the video was captioned. (Image: Screenshot/@shen_shiwei)

The unfurling of a Chinese flag in Galwan where troops clashed in 2020 did not take place in the valley’s demilitarised zone carved up as a buffer in eastern Ladakh by retreating Indian forces in the wake of the skirmishes, army sources told NDTV.



This national flag is very special since it once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/fBzN0I4mCi

— Shen Shiwei沈诗伟 (@shen_shiwei) January 1, 2022

Just as the new year began, an official Chinese media handle shared a video showing a Chinese flag being unfurled in the valley on January 1. “China's national flag rises over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022,” the video was captioned. It further said that the flag was special since it “once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing”.

According to the report, the flag was unfurled in undisputed Chinese-held areas, and not near the bend of the river where Indian and Chinese soldiers had clashed in June 2020.

A day after the video surfaced, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked prime minister Narendra Modi to "break the silence" over Chinese "incursions" in the Galwan region of eastern Ladakh. "Our tricolour looks good at Galwan. There should be a response to China. Modi ji, break the silence," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi on January 2.

Also read | The Eastern Window: China’s economic slowdown is a deliberate move to meet political goals

In a year-end review on January 31, 2021, the defence ministry said India held several rounds of military talks with the Chinese side to deescalate the situation in eastern Ladakh without compromising on its stand of 'complete disengagement and immediate restoration of status quo ante'.

"To this effect, 13 rounds of senior military commanders' meetings have already been concluded," it said in the year-end review released for the media.