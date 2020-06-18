Chinese daily suggests India should curb ‘boycott China’ calls after Galwan Valley face-off

It is illogical to blindly associate border issues with investments and trade and it would be extremely dangerous for India to allow anti-China groups to stir public opinion, thus escalating tensions, suggested a column in the Chinese daily Global Times.

Some “extreme anti-China groups and individuals” in India are promoting a China "boycott" following the violent face-off between the two sides in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, the Global Times article stated.

The opinion piece, written by international strategic expert Liu Xiaoxue in the newspaper, considered the mouthpiece of the Chinese government, has said that “irresponsible call” has been echoed by “a handful of Indian celebrities with large numbers of followers.”

“Some in India are enthusiastically promoting hostility toward China for their own interests,” the column reads. “They have called for a China boycott each time an issue has arisen between the two neighbours, placing bilateral ties in a dangerous position.”

“Rational voices in India have repeatedly pointed out that it is unrealistic and self-destructive for Asia's third-largest economy to launch frictions with the largest economy in the region. And blindly associating border issues with investments and trade is illogical,” it stated.

The newspaper column further suggests that economic development in both countries “will inevitably suffer huge losses” if China and India allow the current border tensions to escalate amid uncertainty due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

On June 17, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had released a list of more than 500 ‘Made in China’ products to be boycotted.

India-China Border News LIVE

Products on the list include toys, fabrics, textiles, apparel, everyday items, kitchen items, furniture, hardware, footwear, handbags, luggage, electronics, cosmetics and gift items, electronics, watches, gems and jewellery, stationery, paper, household items, health products, auto parts, etc., News18 reported.

The Traders’ body took cognisance of business persons’ “strong criticism” of aggression along the Ladakh border, adding that “China’s attitude is against the interests of the country (India)”.

At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed in the face-off in Galwan Valley on the night of June 15-16. Four more Indian soldiers, who were in critical condition, are now stable.

In a statement earlier, the Indian Army had indicated that there were casualties on the Chinese side too. China has not denied this. However, the Chinese side has not put out any number so far.