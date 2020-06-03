Chinese daily says Indian media riding on unwarranted Western criticism of China

Indian media is under Western influence in its coverage of the India-China border disputes, according to a Global Times article.

Global Times is published by the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) People's Daily newspaper, and is widely considered the party's mouthpiece.

Also read: India-Nepal Ties | A border dispute is the new normal

"Browsing recent reports and commentaries on China in Indian media, one wouldn't be surprised to find that they are riding on unwarranted Western criticism of China and exploiting every chance to find fault with China," said the article, which was published on June 2.

Also read: China's army has amassed high-altitude weapons, Chinese daily warns amid standoff with India

Military tensions between India and China have escalated in the past month due to disputed areas along the Line of Actual Control (LOAC).

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US lawmaker Eliot Engel have criticized China over its movement of troops towards Indian territory.

The article cited a column published on news website WION, which suggested that India should back Taiwan's entry into the World Health Assembly (WHA), despite the One-China principle.

The Global Times article also claimed that an article published in Swarajya magazine, which called for India to take a "swaying stance" on the US-China disagreement over Hong Kong.

"Indian media should enhance their understanding of China and work on more balanced coverage on China and help build constructive relations. It is also hoped that they can shake off Western influence and think independently so that they can best maintain India's interests," the Global Times article said.



