Last Updated : Jul 11, 2020 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Chinese company among six bidders for Vande Bharat train project: Report

The company is one of the six contenders for tender to procure the propulsion systems or the electric traction kits for 44 trains.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

CRRC Corporation, a Chinese state-owned rolling stock major, is the only foreign player to bid for Indian Railways' global tender for the semi-high speed Train 18, or the Vande Bharat Express.

According to a report by The Indian Express, CCRC Corporation has entered into a joint venture with a company based in Gurugram to place its bid under CRRC Pioneer Electric (India) Private Limited.

The report states that the company is one of the six contenders for tender to procure the propulsion systems or the electric traction kits for 44 trains.

Close

"We have got bids from six players for the train set tender," Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman of the Railway Board said.

Other contenders include Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Medha Group, Electrowaves Electronic Pvt Ltd and Powernetics Equipments Pvt Ltd.

Officials estimate that going by the cost of manufacturing the first Train 18, launched last year, the cost of 44 such kits would be around Rs 1,500 crore. According to the report, this is the third such tender floated for these trains.

Major players, such as Bombardier, Alstom, Siemens, CAF, Talgo and Mitsubishi did not participate in the bidding, the report suggests. The bidding comes amid tensions between India and China after the Galwan Valley face-off between the two neighbors.

Earlier, after the border standoff and rising tensions between the two nations, the Railways had scrapped a Rs 471-crore signalling and telecommunication project assigned to a Chinese company.
First Published on Jul 11, 2020 03:23 pm

