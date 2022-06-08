Chinese activity near Ladakh 'eye-opening', infra being created 'alarming', says top US general

The Sino-Indian standoff in Ladakh region had erupted in May 2020 (Image: AP Photo/file)

The activity level of Chinese military, which is locked in a standoff with Indian counterparts in parts of the border's Ladakh sector, is "eye-opening", a top US general reportedly said on June 8.

The infrastructure being created by the western wing of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is also "alarming", reports quoted General Charles A Flynn, who is on an official visit to India, as saying.

His remarks comes a month after the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the Chinese side is building a second bridge in the Pangong Tso region of Ladakh. "Both these bridges are in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since the 1960s," the MEA had said on May 16.

General Flynn, who is the Commanding General of US Army's Pacific arm, said China has demonstrated an "incremental and insidious path" with its recent actions in the Himalayan frontier region, and its behaviour has been "destabilising and corrosive", according to an NDTV report.

"I believe that the activity level is eye-opening. I think some of the infrastructure that is being created in the Western Theatre Command is alarming. And so much, like across all of their military arsenal, one has to ask the question, why," the news channel quoted him as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

Earlier on June 8, General Flynn met India's Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande. His visit comes ahead of the "Yuddh Abhyas", an Indo-US joint military exercise that will be conducted at an altitude of 9,000-10,000 feet in the Himalayas in October this year. The exact location of the military drill has not been disclosed yet.

The military exercise comes amid the unresolved Sino-Indian border row in Ladakh. The dispute had erupted in May 2020, after the Chinese forces reportedly violated the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

After several rounds of military talks, India and China had, in August last year, agreed to disengage from several friction points in Ladakh. The de-escalation process, however, is yet to be completed.