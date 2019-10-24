Chinchwad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Chinchwad Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Chinchwad Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Chinchwad constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Chinchwad is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Maharashtra Poll Chinchwad Assembly Election Result 2019
Constituency Information
Voter turnout was 56.3% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.53% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won this seat by a margin of 60297 votes, which was 22.11% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 272705 votes.Jagtap Laxman Pandurang won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 6575 votes. IND polled 198021 votes, 39.76% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
