China's road, infrastructure upgrade across Karakoram Pass, Aksai Chin sparks concern: Report

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is undertaking a significant road and building infrastructure upgrade across Karakoram Pass and Aksai Chin, shows satellite imagery and communication intercepts along the 3,488 kilometre Line of Actual Control (LAC). The move by PLA is seen as China's attempt to ramp up military capacities and capability against India, reported Hindustan Times.

The report added that despite China's verbal commitments of mutual military disengagement and de-escalation on Ladakh LAC, the Chinese army is showing no intention to withdraw troops from the area.

Meanwhile, military vehicles and troop hutments along the 597-km Ladakh LAC have risen, indicating PLA's preparation for a long haul with the Indian Army.

Other factors that worry India include China's alternative 8-10 metre wide road to Karakoram Pass, which would decrease strategic gateway distance into Daulet Beg Oldi sector by two hours.

"Nearly all the kutcha (unmetalled) roads have been surfaced in the Aksai Chin area with the axis being widened for bigger vehicles carrying heavy equipment," the newspaper quoted a senior military commander as saying.

Apart from this, China has also increased its infra building activity and is planning an underground petroleum and oil storage facility at Golmud. The new depot is linked to Lhasa via Tibet Railway and is nearly 1,000 km from the LAC. This new depot will increase PLA's capability to deploy along the Tibetan border with India.

Another matter of concern is the construction of two new underground facilities at the Pang Ta airbase by PLA across Arunachal Pradesh by the use of underground tunnels inside mountains. The Chinese side is also reviving 1962 Xinjiang military command town of Kangxiwar across Karakoram Pass with direct highway connectivity to Hotan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs on December 18 stated that India and China reviewed developments along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The MEA mentioned that both sides agreed to continue to work for complete disengagement at all friction points along LAC at the earliest.