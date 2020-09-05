China's PLA allegedly abducts 5 men in Arunachal Pradesh

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) allegedly kidnapped five people in Arunachal Pradesh, news agency PTI has said. The news comes on a day the Indian Army said it helped three stranded Chinese citizens in Sikkim amid border tensions between the two countries.

The five men had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district along the India-China border when they were kidnapped, an official said. The incident occurred on September 4 in the Nacho area of the district, the families said.

Two others, who were part of the group, managed to escape and informed the police.

"I have sent the officer-in-charge of the Nacho police station to the area to verify the facts and directed him to report immediately. However, the report will be available only by Sunday morning," Superintendent of Police Taru Gussar said.

Those allegedly kidnapped have been identified as Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri. All of them belong to the Tagin community.

In March, a 21-year-old man was abducted by the PLA from Asapila sector near the McMahon line.

While his two friends managed to escape, Togley Sinkam was taken away at gunpoint, his family had said. The Chinese army released the man after 19 days.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Army said three Chinese, lost in the plateau area of north Sikkim at an altitude of around 17,500 feet, were provided with medical assistance, including oxygen, food and warm clothes.

"Realising danger to the lives of the Chinese citizens which included two men and one woman in sub-zero temperatures, the soldiers of Indian Army immediately reached out and provided medical assistance ... to protect them from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climate conditions," the Army's statement added.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be its territory and says its part of "South Tibet".