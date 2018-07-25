App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 02:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

China's defence expenditure 3 times more than India

While no official data relating to China's annual defence budget is available, as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) database, China's military expenditure was USD 2,28,230 million in 2017 while that of India stood at USD 63,923 million that year, Bhamre said in the Lok Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China's expenditure on military was three times more than India last year, but the share of its defence spending in GDP was less than India's, Union Minister Subhash Bhamre said today.

In 2016, China spent USD 2,16,031 million and India's defence spending was USD 56,637 million in that year, he said during Question Hour.

In 2017, India has spent 2.5 per cent of its GDP in military, while China has spent 1.9 per cent of the GDP in military, the minister of state for defence said.

The governmen'st spending on military in India was 9.1 per cent in 2017, China's spending was 6.1 per cent, he said.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 02:20 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #India

