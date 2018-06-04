China welcomes Modi's remarks on bilateral ties at Shangri-La Dialogue

China today welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "positive remarks" on India-China relations at the Shangri-La Dialogue and expressed willingness to work with India to follow the consensus between the leadership of the two countries to maintain the momentum in the bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi in his keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Asia's premier defence and strategic affairs conference, last week had said that Asia and the world will have a better future when India and China work together with trust and confidence while being sensitive to each other's interests.

The prime minister said both India and China have displayed "maturity and wisdom" in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border, adding cooperation between the world's two populous countries was expanding.

Welcoming Modi's remarks at a media briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying said, "We have noted the positive remarks made by Prime Minister Modi on China-India relations. We highly appreciate such kind of positive remarks."

Recalling the informal summit between Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan in April this year, Hua said, "They had in-depth exchange of views on the international landscape and bilateral relations and reached many consensus."

"The two sides agreed to adopt a mature and wise way to properly handle differences," she said.

"China is willing to work with the Indian side to follow the guidance of this consensus to maintain the positive momentum of the development of bilateral relations, to promote mutually beneficial cooperation, properly handle differences, maintain peace tranquillity along the border areas and thus move forward the China-India relations," she said.

Modi and President Xi had met in April in an unprecedented two-day 'heart-to-heart' summit in the central Chinese city of Wuhan to "solidify" the India-China relationship after the Dokalam standoff last year.

Troops of India and China were locked in the 73-day standoff in Dokalam after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese army in the disputed area.