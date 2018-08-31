App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

China visit to obtain information about latest technology: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

An official release quoting Das said that he will meet with chiefs of Shanghai and Beijing to know how they operate the civil order.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said his 5-day visit to China from tomorrow is an important tour with the aim of obtaining information about latest technology.

An official release quoting Das said that he will meet with chiefs of Shanghai and Beijing to know how they operate the civil order.

"There is immense potential of food processing in Jharkhand; the government is planning to set up modern food processing in the state. In China, food processing units have been installed in a very modern way," he said.

Das said he would see the plants displayed in the Food Processing fair to be held in China and will get complete information of the Food Processing Unit.

related news

The chief minister said that he is considering establishing China's Shanghai-like tower in Ranchi.

Tower related information will also be taken during the visit, he said. Information will also be taken in connection with bus stand and bus service running under Public-Private Partnership in China so that all these things can be done in cities such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and other cities.

The chief minister said that in October, 40 to 50 farmers of the state will be sent to Israel for training in advanced agriculture.

Das said Agriculture Global Summit will be organized by the government in November this year.

During the China tour, Das will also meet Chinese agricultural scientists and invite them to come to Jharkhand in the Agriculture Summit.

The chief minister said that the Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi will be developed as heritage. For this work, the state government will get an allocation of Rs 25 crore from the Centre.

Rural Development Minister Nilkanth Singh Munda, Land Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri, Development Commissioner D K Tiwari and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar Barnwal will accompany Das during his China tour, the release said.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:32 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #Raghubar Das

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.