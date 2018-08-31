China visit to obtain information about latest technology: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das today said his 5-day visit to China from tomorrow is an important tour with the aim of obtaining information about latest technology.

An official release quoting Das said that he will meet with chiefs of Shanghai and Beijing to know how they operate the civil order.

"There is immense potential of food processing in Jharkhand; the government is planning to set up modern food processing in the state. In China, food processing units have been installed in a very modern way," he said.

Das said he would see the plants displayed in the Food Processing fair to be held in China and will get complete information of the Food Processing Unit.

The chief minister said that he is considering establishing China's Shanghai-like tower in Ranchi.

Tower related information will also be taken during the visit, he said. Information will also be taken in connection with bus stand and bus service running under Public-Private Partnership in China so that all these things can be done in cities such as Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and other cities.

The chief minister said that in October, 40 to 50 farmers of the state will be sent to Israel for training in advanced agriculture.

Das said Agriculture Global Summit will be organized by the government in November this year.

During the China tour, Das will also meet Chinese agricultural scientists and invite them to come to Jharkhand in the Agriculture Summit.

The chief minister said that the Birsa Munda Museum in Ranchi will be developed as heritage. For this work, the state government will get an allocation of Rs 25 crore from the Centre.

Rural Development Minister Nilkanth Singh Munda, Land Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri, Development Commissioner D K Tiwari and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Sunil Kumar Barnwal will accompany Das during his China tour, the release said.