App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 04:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

China to cut import tariffs on soybean, other products from India, Asia-Pacific nations

Imported products such as chemicals, agricultural products, medical supplies, clothing, steel and aluminium products from these countries will also enjoy certain tariff reductions, the state-run China Daily website reported.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

China will cut import tariffs on goods from India and certain Asia-Pacific countries, starting from July 1, China's central cabinet announced today.

China will reduce tariffs on soybean imported from India, South Korea, Bangladesh, Laos, and Sri Lanka from the current three per cent to zero, official media quoted the decision by State Council, China's central cabinet.

Imported products such as chemicals, agricultural products, medical supplies, clothing, steel and aluminium products from these countries will also enjoy certain tariff reductions, the state-run China Daily website reported.

All imported products from the above five countries will adapt a tariff rate of the Second Amendment of The Asia-Pacific Trade Agreement, the State Council said.

related news

The State Council's announcement came amidst tariff spat between world's two largest economies, China and the US, following pressure by US President Donald Trump to cut down USD 375 billion deficit in the bilateral trade.

For its part, India has been pressuring China to open up more for Indian products, specially IT and Pharmaceutical, to reduce USD 51 billion in over USD 84 billion trade.

During the India-China strategic dialogue held here in April, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog (National Institution for Transforming India) Rajiv Kumar had pitched for export of soybean and sugar to China from India.

After the Wuhan informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, both the countries are holding talks to step up Indian exports of agricultural products like rice and sugar as well as pharmaceutical, specially the cancer curing drugs to China.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 04:30 pm

tags #China #Current Affairs #import #India

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.