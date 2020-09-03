172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|china-strongly-opposes-india-banning-chinese-mobile-apps-commerce-ministry-5792781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China strongly opposes India banning Chinese mobile apps: Commerce ministry

Indian actions violate the legal interests of Chinese investors and services providers and China asks India to correct its mistakes, commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told a briefing.

Reuters

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday it strongly opposed India banning Chinese mobile apps.

India has banned another 118 mostly Chinese mobile apps including Tencent Holdings Ltd's popular videogame PUBG, citing data security concerns.
