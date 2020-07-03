China says artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation will harm India

Beijing will take necessary measures to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses in India, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.
China said on Friday that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 01:35 pm