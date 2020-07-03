App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China says artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation will harm India

Beijing will take necessary measures to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses in India, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Representative Image
Representative Image

China said on Friday that artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in their border region.

