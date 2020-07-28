China responds to India's ban on apps; embassy says move hurts legitimate rights, interests of Chinese companies

The Indian government last month banned 59 Chinese apps including WeChat and TikTok. According to reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs has now drawn up a list of another 275 Chinese apps which may be banned on grounds of national security violations. As India considers this move, China has delivered a strongly worded message.

“Deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side. China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies,” said Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi.

According to media reports, the Ministry of Home Affairs is considering banning popular apps like PubG, Zili, AliExpress, Resso, and ULike. The government is scrutinising these applications for national security violations and data privacy concerns. The move comes at a time when disengagement talks have hit a roadblock due to differences over Pangong Tso and Gogra. Troops of both sides remain deployed in substantial numbers on both sides of the LAC.

Referring to the ban on 59 Chinese apps including WeChat, the Chinese embassy spokesperson said the move has severely damaged legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. “The Chinese side has lodged solemn representation to the Indian side and asked the Indian side to correct its wrongdoings,” said the spokesperson.

The Chinese embassy further said that Chinese companies have been abiding by local laws and it is the responsibility of the Indian government to protect the rights of international investors. “Practical cooperation between China and India is mutually beneficial,” said the statement.

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has so far not commented on reports suggesting that more Chinese applications could be banned soon. India and China held the 17th round of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs to discuss the border stand-off. Another meeting of top military commanders is expected soon.