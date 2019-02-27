China reiterates call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint

Pakistan shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Pakistan armed forces said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both sides to show restraint.
China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.
China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing.
