China reiterates call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint

Rising tension between the two nations: Reports suggest that the Indian Air Force is now in the highest state of alert. IAF jets are in a high state of readiness and can take off in two minutes. The Army and BSF have also been put on the highest degree of alertness along the border in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Authorities have ordered temporary closure of educational institutions in a 5-km radius along the Line of Control (LoC). (Image: Moneycontrol)

China's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday said it reiterated its call for India and Pakistan to exercise restraint.

Ministry spokesman Lu Kang made the comment at a regular news briefing in Beijing.

Pakistan shot down two Indian jets on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Pakistan armed forces said, a day after Indian warplanes struck inside Pakistan for the first time since a war in 1971, prompting leading powers to urge both sides to show restraint.