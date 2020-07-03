App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China reacts to PM Modi's Ladakh visit, says 'avoid actions that may escalate tension'

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ladakh amidst the ongoing stand-off between the Indian Army and China's PLA (People's Liberation Army), Beijing said negotiations are on between the two countries and no party should engage in any activity that could escalate the matter.

Days after a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in East Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reached Leh where he interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. Modi, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, reached Leh around 9.30 am.

China also said artificial blocks to bilateral cooperation would harm India's interests and that the two countries should work together to uphold peace in the border region. "Beijing will take necessary measures to uphold the rights of Chinese businesses in India," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news briefing.

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery of the soldiers has sent a message about the strength of India.

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said India's resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) becomes stronger because their strong resolve. He told the personnel that their will power is as strong and firm as the Himalayas and the whole country is proud of them.

(With agency inputs)

First Published on Jul 3, 2020 04:28 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.