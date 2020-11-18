China pushing weapons into Myanmar, India; threatening regional security: Report

File image of a police personnel guarding a bridge in Buthidaung, Myanmar after an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) in 2017. (Representative image: Reuters/Soe Zeya Tun)

Indian intelligence agencies have informed the Centre that easy and illegal flow of Chinese weapons into Myanmar and India is posing threat to security and stability in the region.

According to a report by news agency IANS, a total of 423 illegal weapons, including AK-47s, M-16s and Chinese pistols, have been recovered from India’s Northeast states so far this year.

Agencies have also flagged to the government that China is supplying ammunition to insurgent groups along the Myanmar border. "Prominent insurgent groups, especially those from Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Mizoram, maintain regular contact with Chinese intelligence agencies and have benefited from Chinese largesse and weapons," the report cited agencies as informing the government.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The report, citing unnamed sources, suggests that a large consignment of Chinese-made weapons including machine guns, anti-tank mines, AK 47 assault rifles, grenades and ammunition worth approximately $1 million were recently seized in Mae Sot district on the Thai side of the Myanmar-Thailand border.

China is reportedly supplying arms and ammunition to the Arakan Army in Myanmar. The group is active in Chin and Rakhine states of Myanmar which border Mizoram. China is now believed to be using the Arakanese armed group -- declared as a terrorist organisation by Myanmar -- to limit India's inroads through the Kaladan Multi Modal Transport and Transit Project.

The report has added that China also provides up to 95 percent of the Arakan Army's funding.