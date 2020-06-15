China, Pakistan possess more nuclear weapons than India: SIPRI

China and Pakistan possess more nuclear weapons than India, a new yearbook released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed.

According to the SIPRI’s Yearbook 2020, the number of nuclear warheads in India is 150 while nuclear forces of China and Pakistan are estimated to have 320 and 160 weapons respectively.

The figures, which fall in ‘Other warheads’ is referred to stored or reserve warheads and retired warheads awaiting dismantlement, have been updated till January.

In 2019 too, India and its neighbours were ranked in the same order. However, China had 290 nuclear warheads, Pakistan 150-160 and India 130-140, according to the leading conflict and armaments think-tank.

The nine nuclear-armed states, including India, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Pakistan, Israel and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), together possessed an estimated 13,400 nuclear weapons at the start of 2020. This marked a decrease from the 13,865 nuclear weapons that SIPRI estimated these states possessed at the beginning of 2019, said the report.

India and Pakistan are slowly increasing the size and diversity of their nuclear forces while North Korea continues to prioritize its military nuclear programme as a central element of its national security strategy, it further said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

The governments of India and Pakistan make statements about some of their missile tests but provide little information about the status or size of their arsenals, SIPRI said in its Yearbook.