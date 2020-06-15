App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 10:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China, Pakistan possess more nuclear weapons than India: SIPRI

According to the SIPRI’s Yearbook 2020, the number of nuclear warheads in India 150, while nuclear forces of China and Pakistan are estimated to have 320 and 160 weapons, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

China and Pakistan possess more nuclear weapons than India, a new yearbook released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) revealed.

According to the SIPRI’s Yearbook 2020, the number of nuclear warheads in India is 150 while nuclear forces of China and Pakistan are estimated to have 320 and 160 weapons respectively.

The figures, which fall in ‘Other warheads’ is referred to stored or reserve warheads and retired warheads awaiting dismantlement, have been updated till January.

Close

In 2019 too, India and its neighbours were ranked in the same order. However, China had 290 nuclear warheads, Pakistan 150-160 and India 130-140, according to the leading conflict and armaments think-tank.

related news

The nine nuclear-armed states, including India, the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, China, Pakistan, Israel and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea), together possessed an estimated 13,400 nuclear weapons at the start of 2020. This marked a decrease from the 13,865 nuclear weapons that SIPRI estimated these states possessed at the beginning of 2019, said the report.

India and Pakistan are slowly increasing the size and diversity of their nuclear forces while North Korea continues to prioritize its military nuclear programme as a central element of its national security strategy, it further said.

The governments of India and Pakistan make statements about some of their missile tests but provide little information about the status or size of their arsenals, SIPRI said in its Yearbook.


First Published on Jun 15, 2020 10:36 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #defence #India #Pakistan #World News

