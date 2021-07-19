China move to set up new fighter air base near Ladakh raises concern

Source: Reuters

To overcome limitations in the fighter aircraft operations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India, China is reportedly developing an airbase for fighter jets close to the Eastern Ladakh area in the Shakche town in the Xianjing Province.

The base is to be set up between the existing airbases of Kashgar and Hogan which are currently carrying out fighter jet operations along the Indian borders for a long time, a government source told ANI.

"This new base for fighter operations will fill up the gap for the Chinese Air Force in this region," the source was quoted as saying.

According to the sources, the Shakche region already has an airbase and it is being upgraded for fighter aircraft operations. The base would be ready for fighter aircraft operations in near future and the work has been expedited on it, the source added.

Following the operationalisation of the Shakche base, the 400-km gap between existing air bases in China close to the LAC for fighter aircraft operations will be bridged, the report said.

Currently, Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on an airfield near the Uttarakhand border in Barahoti with China. This is where the Chinese have brought in a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles, that are constantly flying around in that region.

On June 21, the Indian Air Force (IAF) raised the second Rafale squadron, the '101 Falcons of Chhamb and Akhnoor', at Ambala ahead of their formal induction at the Hasimara airbase in West Bengal.

This second Rafale squadron at Hasimara was meant to counter threats on the eastern front with China.

The IAF was also said to be in the process of procuring a new generation medium-range modular air-to-ground weapon system Hammer to integrate with the Rafales.

Rafales’ deployment on the eastern front is expected to boost the capabilities of the IAF, which has already placed multirole air superiority fighter Sukhoi-30MKIs at Tezpur and Chabua.