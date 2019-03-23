App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2019 01:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

China has to think what signal it's sending with Masood Azhar hold: India's former diplomat S Jaishankar

China last week blocked for the fourth consecutive time a resolution at the UN Security Council Committee on designating Azhar as a global terrorist.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

India's former foreign secretary S Jaishankar has said China has to think what signal it is sending to the world by putting a technical hold in the UN on a proposal to list Pakistan-based terror group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

China last week blocked for the fourth consecutive time a resolution at the UN Security Council Committee on designating Azhar as a global terrorist.

The proposal under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was moved by France, the UK and the US on February 27, days after a suicide bomber of the JeM killed 44 CRPF soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, leading to a flare-up in tensions between India and Pakistan.

Jaishankar, president of Global Corporate Affairs at Tata Group and India's former ambassador to China and the US, said: "this is an issue that the Chinese have to think through for themselves, you know, what is the signal they are sending".

related news

The statement of Jaishankar, also India's former foreign secretary, came during a session at Asia Society here this week while responding to a question on China again blocking the proposal to ban Azhar.

Jaishankar was participating in a discussion 'New Roadmaps for Asia' focusing on the Free and Open Indo-Pacific and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue at the city-based cultural organisation along with Japan's former Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs and member of the board at Mitsubishi Corporation Akitaka Saiki.

Asked how India views China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative, Jaishankar said India's position on the project has been made very clear.

"We have an overall position on connectivity, which is autonomous of the Belt and Road. It would apply to a Japanese initiative or an American initiative," he said.

India has some specific concerns about the Chinese initiative, he said.

"The first issue for us is that any connectivity initiative should be respectful of sovereignty. The reason I stress is that one of the corridors, the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, passes through the state of Jammu and Kashmir. And that is the land which is illegally held by Pakistan and part of it has been illegally ceded to China," he said.

Jaishankar said that it has to be borne in mind "that you are talking of a certain amount of real estate for which actually Pakistan is not legally claiming ownership nor is China legally claiming ownership but India is the only sovereign legal claimant of that land.

The fact that the Indian sovereignty was disregarded is obviously something which is difficult for India to overlook, he said.

Jaishankar noted that there is also a larger issue on connectivity, including whether it is consultative.

"Are we better served by a consultative process or by a unilateral process where one player is driving connectivity for their particular interest," he asked.

He said that the other issue is whether the initiative is commercially viable.

"That is important because if it's not commercially viable and yet you are going through with the connectivity initiatives, then the natural question it would evoke is are there hidden agendas," Jaishankar said, adding that there is also the issue of what is the local ownership and local involvement in that connectivity project.

He noted that there is no question that Asia today needs more connectivity and because there is demand for this, it is important that the supply is done in a right way.

"What you don't want is that the cure is worse than the disease in a way. It is important today to have honest conversations on connectivity and try and move the connectivity conversations towards a more consultative mode. That would be part of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the former envoy added.

The BRI includes USD 60-billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor which India opposes as it traverses through the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The US, India and several other countries have raised concerns over the BRI as China doled out huge loans to smaller countries for infrastructure projects without taking into consideration their ability to pay back the money.
First Published on Mar 23, 2019 12:58 pm

tags #China #India #JeM #world

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Ex-IAS Officer Shah Faesal's Party Will Not Contest LS Polls, Urges Pe ...

New Zealand Reopens Mosques that Were attacked; Many 'March for Love'

Chinese Businessman Publishes Pamphlets in Hindi, Gets Slammed for 'Ba ...

Chinese Police Use Criminal's Childhood Picture On Wanted Poster, Says ...

Uttarakhand Poll: Congress Yet to Name Candidates; Monday Last Day for ...

IPL 2019 | Didn’t Feel like Warner was Away From Us: Yusuf Pathan

'Begged Neighbours for Gulaal to Hide Face': Gurugram Attack Survivors ...

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma Does the Gully Boy Rap for Daughter Samaira

Germany Stars Goretzka and Gnabry Condemn Racist Abuse

Monetary Policy Committee to meet six times during 2019-20, says RBI

Government exceeds disinvestment target in FY19

Congress party struggles to build alliance, giving PM Modi an edge

RBI to come up with mobile app to help visually impaired identify curr ...

RBI again defers Ind AS implementation by banks

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

How reliable are mutual fund ratings

Pre-election stock market rally on Narendra Modi election 2019 win, sa ...

Gold prices steady below three-week high as stock markets rise

Govt apathy, unchecked fishing mafia forcing Odisha’s Chilika fisher ...

Amit Shah slams Congress over Sam Pitroda's comments, 'vote-bank polit ...

Made In Heaven: What one of India's top wedding planners thinks of the ...

Jet Airways crisis deepens: Airline suspends 13 more international rou ...

Robert Mueller concludes inquiry into Donald Trump-Russia collusion, s ...

Best phones under Rs 40,000 (March 2019): From OnePlus 6T to Honor Vie ...

Medals and Bullets: Indian troops who fought in World War I are focus ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019: Varun Kumar, Simranjeet Singh score to hel ...

Exclusive: Writer Vijeyandra Prasad on Kangana Ranaut’s Jayalalithaa ...

IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma gets his Gully Boy swag on but his wife is hard ...

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a J ...

IPL 2019 CSK vs RCB: The superstars are back but so are the bookies, r ...

After Javed Akhtar, veteran lyricist Sameer shocked to see his name in ...

IPL 2019: Things you didn't know about the T20 league

Filmfare awards 2019 predictions: Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, Alia ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

IPL 2019 special: Celebrity physiotherapist Vaibhav Daga reveals the f ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.